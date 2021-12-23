iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 36,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 828,038 shares.The stock last traded at $38.59 and had previously closed at $38.40.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

