iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 377,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 213,379 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,595,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.