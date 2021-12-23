iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 423,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,304,000 after acquiring an additional 308,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $104.43 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $89.31 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.06.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $1.017 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

