iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG) Trading Up 0.4%

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG) shares were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.71 and last traded at $24.71. Approximately 1,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 7,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 8.74% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

