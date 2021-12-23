iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 131,158 shares.The stock last traded at $87.52 and had previously closed at $87.54.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day moving average of $85.80.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.