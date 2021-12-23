iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 194.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

