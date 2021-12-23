iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) is Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 112.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,166 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FALN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 57,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 92,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 52,275 shares during the period.

FALN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,486. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

