Ironwood Financial llc Purchases Shares of 2,082 AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX)

Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QPX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,030,000.

Shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF stock opened at $30.32 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $31.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05.

