Ironwood Financial llc Invests $101,000 in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB)

Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $887,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $1,834,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $234.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $61.99.

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

Read More: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.