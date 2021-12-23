Ironwood Financial llc Has $2.59 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 325,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,203,000 after buying an additional 118,342 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,909.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 112,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,499,000 after buying an additional 106,899 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

Shares of JPM opened at $156.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $122.35 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

