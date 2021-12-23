IRON Financial LLC Takes $476,000 Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PKG. Truist Securities began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.10.

PKG stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.71. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

