IRON Financial LLC Sells 5,551 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

IRON Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of IRON Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. IRON Financial LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,319,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,657,000 after acquiring an additional 239,906 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,821,000 after acquiring an additional 154,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,811,000 after acquiring an additional 272,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,670,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,739,000 after acquiring an additional 146,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.29. 33,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,584. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.33.

