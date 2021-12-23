IRON Financial LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

IRON Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Amundi bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $553,035,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in NIKE by 82.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after buying an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NIKE by 2,853.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $192,403,000 after buying an additional 1,279,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 32.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $530,190,000 after buying an additional 806,859 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.43. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

