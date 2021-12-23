IRON Financial LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

IRON Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.9% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 95,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 19,954 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,752,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,462,000 after buying an additional 214,490 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,125,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,661,000 after buying an additional 565,784 shares during the period.

SPDW traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.07. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

