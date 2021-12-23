IRON Financial LLC Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. IRON Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,411,000. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 167,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,213 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

BSJP traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $24.52. 204,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,458. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $24.79.

