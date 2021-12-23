iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Citigroup

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.48. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.27.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 13.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.3% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.