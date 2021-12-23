iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Down 4.6%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s stock price fell 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.78. 27,658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,332,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after buying an additional 7,957,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,055,000 after buying an additional 4,508,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,563,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,587,000 after buying an additional 1,280,647 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,349,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,815 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,799,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,546 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

