IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Buys £10,014.84 in Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Ian Edward Kershaw acquired 7,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £10,014.84 ($13,231.39).
Shares of LON:IQG opened at GBX 128.70 ($1.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 131 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.76 million and a PE ratio of -20.43. IQGeo Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 81.40 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 137.50 ($1.82).
