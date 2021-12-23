ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

Shares of ION Geophysical stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. ION Geophysical has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ION Geophysical will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 55.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45,440 shares in the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.