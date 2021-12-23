Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $43.83. 42,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.11%.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.