Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $196.51. Investors Title shares last traded at $190.50, with a volume of 10,881 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $359.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.71.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 20.51%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $18.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $15.44. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Investors Title’s payout ratio is 5.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Investors Title by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Investors Title by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.