Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 72,521 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,821% compared to the typical volume of 2,483 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after buying an additional 757,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,065,000 after purchasing an additional 633,039 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its position in British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,283,000 after purchasing an additional 110,892 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

