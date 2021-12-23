Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 34,984 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,984 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 110,193,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,132,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757,068 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 150.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,337,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after buying an additional 3,205,694 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 184.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,962,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 2,569,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth approximately $6,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

