Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Twitter accounts for 1.4% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Twitter by 36.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 47,657 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 59.0% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,116,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 11.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 66.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $265,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,090 shares of company stock worth $5,295,275 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

TWTR opened at $43.90 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

