Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 3.4% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $181.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.83. The company has a market capitalization of $203.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

