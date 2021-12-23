Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $21.80 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

