Inverness Counsel LLC NY Reduces Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,115 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XEL opened at $66.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.