Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $248,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 157,105 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.10. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.30) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

