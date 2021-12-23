Inverness Counsel LLC NY Acquires 1,127 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 89.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Cigna were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 13.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,186 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,312,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $222.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.48.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.04.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

