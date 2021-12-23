Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Bank of America began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

IBKR stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.81. 7,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,149. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.79. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,260,717.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,341,640 shares of company stock worth $97,534,551. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.