Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.7% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 144,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,469,464. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $209.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

