Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.40. 240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34.

About Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY)

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. engages in underwriting of general insurance and related corporate services. It operates through the following business divisions: Direct Insurance Australia, Intermediated Insurance Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Insurance Australia division provides personal lines, some commercial lines, and general insurance products sold to customers under the NRMA, SGIO, SGIC, the RACV in Victoria, as well as the CGU and Poncho brands.

