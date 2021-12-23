Insider Selling: Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Insider Sells 14,881 Shares of Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Mark Hopper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of Vericel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.

Shares of VCEL stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,833. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,047.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.69. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vericel by 164.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 171,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vericel by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,481 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vericel by 186.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 549,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Vericel by 75.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 197,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

