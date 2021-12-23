Insider Selling: Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Sells $159,093.75 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Jason K. Giordano sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $159,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after acquiring an additional 982,290 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,436,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,088,000 after acquiring an additional 725,760 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 418.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 602,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 486,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

