Insider Selling: Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.10, for a total transaction of C$20,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,133 shares in the company, valued at C$2,414,673.30.

Charles Bruce Scott Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.01, for a total transaction of C$21,010.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 500 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$12,400.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 500 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.45, for a total transaction of C$12,225.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.60, for a total transaction of C$24,600.00.

Shares of SEA opened at C$21.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -397.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.31. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.05. Analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.