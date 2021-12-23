Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells 46,285 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $1,049,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $1,159,439.25.

QuantumScape stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 10.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $123.50. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 52,419 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 63.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 61.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 225,361 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth $137,000. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

