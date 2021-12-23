Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells 46,285 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $1,049,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 9th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $1,159,439.25.
QuantumScape stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 10.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $123.50. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 52,419 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 63.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 61.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 225,361 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth $137,000. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
