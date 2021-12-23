Insider Selling: Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (CVE:BKM) Senior Officer Sells C$12,600.00 in Stock

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (CVE:BKM) Senior Officer Ruth Swan sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$12,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,324.

Ruth Swan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Ruth Swan sold 800 shares of Pacific Booker Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$2,400.00.

CVE:BKM opened at C$3.93 on Thursday. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.73 and a 1 year high of C$4.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.89 million and a PE ratio of -85.43.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

