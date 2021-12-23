Insider Selling: MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Sells $8,526,420.00 in Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MP stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 27.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

