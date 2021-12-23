Insider Selling: Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $115,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $191,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,211 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $86,383.77.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $126,450.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $207,150.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $428,824.68.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $40.36 on Thursday. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

MOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Movado Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Movado Group by 85.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Movado Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 206,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Movado Group by 99.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

