Insider Selling: Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Major Shareholder Sells $174,240.00 in Stock

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Josep Bassaganya-Riera also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 33,194 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $157,671.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 43,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $215,860.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 40,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $214,800.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 40,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $230,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 25,530 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $169,774.50.

On Monday, December 6th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 36,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $222,120.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 36,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $221,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $225,981.37.

On Monday, November 29th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $116,959.40.

Shares of Landos Biopharma stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LABP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jonestrading lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 660.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.