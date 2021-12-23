Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Insider Sells 18,791 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 18,791 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $685,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jamf stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Jamf by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,075,000 after buying an additional 10,674,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jamf by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,327,000 after buying an additional 1,244,243 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Jamf by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,357,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,312,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,197,000 after purchasing an additional 324,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Jamf by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,159,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,079 shares during the last quarter.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

