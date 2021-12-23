Insider Selling: Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of H stock opened at $91.51 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $94.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average is $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on H shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.38.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.
