Insider Selling: Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of H stock opened at $91.51 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $94.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average is $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after acquiring an additional 705,468 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,386,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,675,000 after acquiring an additional 88,840 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,380,000 after acquiring an additional 638,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,257,000 after acquiring an additional 171,553 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on H shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.38.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

