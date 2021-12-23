Insider Selling: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CAO Sells 1,915 Shares of Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BHVN traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.06. 585,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,897. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.31 and its 200-day moving average is $121.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,231,000 after acquiring an additional 57,957 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $439,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

