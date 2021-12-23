Insider Selling: Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Director Sells 44,537 Shares of Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BCYC traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.25. 483,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,167. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.50. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,834,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,826,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 78,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCYC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.09.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

