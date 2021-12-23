Insider Selling: Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Insider Sells 6,417 Shares of Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,157 ($15.29), for a total value of £74,244.69 ($98,090.49).

Nick Keveth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Nick Keveth bought 2,235 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 940 ($12.42) per share, with a total value of £21,009 ($27,756.64).

On Monday, December 6th, Nick Keveth bought 14 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,060 ($14.00) per share, with a total value of £148.40 ($196.06).

On Friday, November 5th, Nick Keveth bought 8 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,958 ($25.87) per share, with a total value of £156.64 ($206.95).

LON:AVON opened at GBX 1,209 ($15.97) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,455.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,014.78. The stock has a market cap of £375.07 million and a P/E ratio of 2.63. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 860 ($11.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,665 ($48.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Avon Rubber from GBX 2,955 ($39.04) to GBX 1,740 ($22.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

