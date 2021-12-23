Insider Selling: Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ ARVN opened at $78.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average is $84.18. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.95.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 33,055 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
