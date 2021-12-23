Insider Selling: Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $78.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average is $84.18. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 33,055 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

