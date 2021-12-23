Insider Buying: Tinybeans Group Limited (ASX:TNY) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Tinybeans Group Limited (ASX:TNY) insider Andrew Whitten bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,276.60).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
Tinybeans Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Tinybeans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tinybeans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.