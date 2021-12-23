Insider Buying: Tinybeans Group Limited (ASX:TNY) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Tinybeans Group Limited (ASX:TNY) insider Andrew Whitten bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,276.60).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Tinybeans Group Company Profile

Tinybeans Group Limited develops a mobile and web-based technology platform that allow parents to securely record and share digital data privately and securely. The company offers Tinybeans, a photo sharing platform that provides parents with a safe space to capture and share their children's life stories with family and friends.

