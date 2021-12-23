Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Purchases 4,300 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 4,300 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $52,546.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Thursday, December 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,050 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $62,872.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $123,300.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,387 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $17,323.63.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,425 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,655.75.

On Monday, December 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,295 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $41,154.55.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,088 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $63,243.84.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,090 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,957.80.

Shares of TELA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,762. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.69.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. The business had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. Research analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELA. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in TELA Bio by 65.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 159,530 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in TELA Bio by 20.7% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TELA Bio by 242.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TELA Bio by 90.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter worth $564,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.