Insider Buying: Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) Insider Buys 4,500 Shares of Stock

Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) insider Katherine(Kate) Farrar bought 4,500 shares of Seven Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$21.96 ($15.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$98,838.00 ($70,097.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Seven Group Company Profile

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia and internationally. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Energy, Media Investments, and Other Investments segments. The company operates as a Caterpillar dealer providing heavy equipment sales and support services in Western Australia, New South Wales, and the Australian Capital Territory.

