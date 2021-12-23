Insider Buying: Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) Insider Buys 4,500 Shares of Stock

Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) insider Katherine(Kate) Farrar bought 4,500 shares of Seven Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$21.96 ($15.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$98,838.00 ($70,097.87).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Seven Group Company Profile
