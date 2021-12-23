Insider Buying: Rare Element Resources Ltd (TSE:RES) Director Buys C$352,119.71 in Stock

Rare Element Resources Ltd (TSE:RES) Director Gerald Wayne Grandey purchased 1,146,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$352,119.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,913,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$587,809.38.

Rare Element Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$16.70 and a 12 month high of C$27.07.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The Company’s Bear Lodge Property consists of two projects: Bear Lodge Rare Earth Element (REE) Project and the Sundance Gold Project. It is focused on advancing REE Project located near the town of Sundance in northeast Wyoming. It operates through the exploration of mineral properties segment.

