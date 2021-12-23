Insider Buying: Rare Element Resources Ltd (TSE:RES) Director Buys C$352,119.71 in Stock

Rare Element Resources Ltd (TSE:RES) Director Gerald Wayne Grandey purchased 1,146,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$352,119.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,913,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$587,809.38.
Rare Element Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$16.70 and a 12 month high of C$27.07.
About Rare Element Resources
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.